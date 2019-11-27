EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The 1.0996 key support is under attack

  • EUR/USD is nearing the November lows in the New York session.
  • The key level to beat for sellers is the 1.0996 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday, the market is challenging the 1.1000 handle. In the US, the GDP expanded 2.1% in Q3 (second estimate) vs. 1.9% expected, giving USD a mild push. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is nearing the November lows as bears are attacking the 1.10996 support level. If the sellers manage to break this key level, the market could decline towards the 1.0968 and 1.0916 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Immediate resistance is expected at 1.1019. Further up lie the 1.1048 and 1.1070 levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0999
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.1024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1083
Daily SMA200 1.1171
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1026
Previous Daily Low 1.1006
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.105

 

 

