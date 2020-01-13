EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stays bid above the 55-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD manages to keep business above the 1.1100 handle so far.
  • Investors are now looking at the 200-day SMA near 1.1140.

EUR/USD is looking to add to Friday’s gains above 1.1100 the figure amidst an improved mood in the riskier assets. That said, the next hurdle of relevance sits at the 1.1140 area, home of the 200-day SMA.

The recent downside appears to have met solid contention in the 1.1085/80 band for the time being. This important area of support is reinforced by the vicinity of the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1092.

Below the 55-day SMA, the downside pressure in the pair should be reinstated.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1115
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1092
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1131
Previous Daily Low 1.1085
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1113
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1102
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

