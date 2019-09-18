EUR/USD technical analysis: Slow bullish grind ahead of the FOMC

- EUR/USD is pressuring the daily highs as the market is nearing the 1.1072 resistance.
- Investors are awaiting the FOMC at 18:00 GMT for potential fresh directional clues.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1067
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1049
|Daily SMA50
|1.1124
|Daily SMA100
|1.1181
|Daily SMA200
|1.1258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.099
|Previous Weekly High
|1.111
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1188
