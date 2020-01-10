EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Sidelined near 1.11 after Doji

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD witnessed two-way business and created a Doji candle on Thursday. 
  • A close below Doji's low of 1.1093 will likely bolster bearish pressures. 

EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia. 

The pair is currently trading in a sideways manner around 1.11, having charted a Doji candle on Thursday. 

A Doji candle is formed when a currency pair sees two-way business and ends unchanged on the day. The candle essentially represents indecision in the market place and makes the following day's close pivotal. 

So, if the pair closes below 1.1093 (Doji's low) on Friday, it would imply a continuation of the sell-off from the recent high of 1.1239. 

On the other hand, a close above 1.1120 would confirm a bullish Doji reversal. 

The pair has already breached the trendline sloping higher from the Nov. 29 and Dec. 24 lows and the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 print. 

Hence, a bearish close looks likely. The pair, however, could pick up a strong bid and close above 1.1120 if the US Nonfarm Payrolls figure for December, scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT, misses estimates by a big margin.

Daily chart

Trend: Indecisive

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1105
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.1106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1093
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1122
Previous Daily Low 1.1092
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.111
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

