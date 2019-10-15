EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term top in place?

- EUR/USD keeps struggling to return to the mid-1.10s on a sustainable note, let alone advance further north and attempt to re-test monthly tops in the 1.1060 region.
- A surpass of the later should reassert the upside pressure somewhat and allow for a probable visit to September’s peak at 1.1109.
- On the other hand, the inability of spot to overcome the 55-day SMA at 1.1049 in the near term should open the door for some consolidative mood ahead of extra losses to, initially, the 21-day SMA ay 1.0984.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1013
|Today Daily Change
|40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0986
|Daily SMA50
|1.1046
|Daily SMA100
|1.1141
|Daily SMA200
|1.1219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1043
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD retreats after Barnier expresses caution
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, retreating after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier expressed dissatisfaction from the latest British proposals. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.