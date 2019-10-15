EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term top in place?

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps struggling to return to the mid-1.10s on a sustainable note, let alone advance further north and attempt to re-test monthly tops in the 1.1060 region.
  • A surpass of the later should reassert the upside pressure somewhat and allow for a probable visit to September’s peak at 1.1109.
  • On the other hand, the inability of spot to overcome the 55-day SMA at 1.1049 in the near term should open the door for some consolidative mood ahead of extra losses to, initially, the 21-day SMA ay 1.0984.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1013
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0986
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1141
Daily SMA200 1.1219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1043
Previous Daily Low 1.1013
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1072

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

