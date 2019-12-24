EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term falling trendline challenges latest recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD recovers from 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • MACD turning bullish, immediate resistance line caps the run-up.

EUR/USD trades mildly bid near 1.1090 during early Tuesday. That said, the pair recently bounced off the 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 to December 12 upside.

While bullish signals from 21-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicate extended run-up, a falling trend line since December 12, at 1.1110, limits the pair’s nearby upside.

In a case where buyers cross the immediate barrier, 1.1175/80 might offer an intermediate halt during the rise towards the monthly top of 1.1200.

Alternatively, a sustained break below the confluence of 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 1.1068/65, can drag prices to December 06 low of 1.1040 ahead of highlighting the November-end bottom surrounding 1.0980.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1092
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.1092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.1083
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1131

 

 

