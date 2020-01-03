EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers will look for entry below 200-day EMA

By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains in a choppy range just above the key EMA.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci, multiple tops since early July guard immediate upside.
  • The monthly trend line adds to the support.

EUR/USD is mildly up while keeping the short-term range as it traders around 1.1175 during early Friday. The pair dropped below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its June-October moves but 200-day EMA restricted its downside on Thursday.

Buyers are gradually piling up for the revisit of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.1210. However, tops marked during early-July, around 1.1285 can question the Bulls afterward.

On the pair’s rise past-1.1285, 1.1300 and 1.1350 can offer intermediate halts to the rally targeting 1.1415.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 200-day EMA level of 1.1160 can fetch the quote further down to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1145 and then to an ascending trend line since November 29, at 1.1107 now.

During the quote’s declines below 1.1107, the 1.1100 round-figure could act as a validation point for further declines.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1173
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.1168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.113
Daily SMA50 1.1091
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1276
Previous Daily Low 1.1163
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

USD/JPY under pressure despite risk-on sentiment owing to Chinese stimulus measures

AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000

Gold nears three-month top amid fresh trade/geopolitical concerns, USD recovery

USD/JPY under pressure despite risk-on sentiment owing to Chinese stimulus measures

