EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Scope for another test of 2019 low at 1.0904

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has resumed the broad-based downside on Monday, quickly leaving behind Friday’s positive price action.
  • Further decline thus remains well on the cards and opens the door to a potential visit to the 2019 low at 1.0904. A breach of this level should allow for a deeper retracement to, initially, the May 2017 lows in the 1.0840 region.
  • The bearish outlook on the pair is seen unaltered as long as the resistance line, today at 1.1049, caps the upside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0926
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1014
Daily SMA50 1.1083
Daily SMA100 1.1164
Daily SMA200 1.1243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0959
Previous Daily Low 1.0905
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0925
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.088
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0964
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0988
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1018

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

