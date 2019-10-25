EUR/USD technical analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a failed breakout – a bearish sign. 
  • Thursday's candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. 

EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thursday.

The common currency exited the falling channel with a bullish move to 1.1163 about 12 hours ago. The channel breakout on the 4-hour chart, however, failed to draw bids, allowing the EUR/USD pair to fall back to 1.11.

Failed breakouts are powerful bearish reversal signals, according to technical analysis theory. The relative strength index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart is also reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

Further, Thursday's bearish outside bar reversal candle indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.

The pair, therefore, risks falling 1.1070 – the support of the ascending trendline on the 4-hour chart. The bearish case would be invalidated if the spot rises above 1.1163. As of writing, the pair is trading in a sideways manner near 1.11 support.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1104
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1029
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1135
Daily SMA200 1.1205
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1164
Previous Daily Low 1.1092
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1191
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thu. The candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty

With the UK PM calling a snap election while the lawmakers await the EU’s response to Brexit extension, GBP/USD registered heavy declines during late-Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive

USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive

USD/JPY is starting out the Tokyo session flat just and tucked in below the 200-day DMA having ranged between 108.50 and 108.7 overnight, despite US data and geopolitical strife.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level

Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level

Spot Gold prices managed to get through the psychological $1500 level overnight with a solid bullish close. Downside attempts have been rejected, leaving an hourly bullish pin bar as the metal morphs into a bull flag. 

Gold News

Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu

Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu

Mario Draghi oversaw his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank today. After serving an 8-year term as one of the world's most influential central bankers, he left ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures