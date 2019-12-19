EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside

EUR/USD has violated a rising trendline on the daily chart.

A close above the 200-day average is needed to revive the bullish setup.

EUR/USD is looking south and could drop to the 50-day average support at 1.1080.

The pair repeatedly faced rejection above the 200-day average in the four days to Dec. 17 and fell by 0.32% on Wednesday, violating the trendline rising from Nov. 29 and Dec. 11 lows.

The breakdown of the ascending trendline is backed by lower highs on the daily chart MACD histogram - a sign of weakening of bullish momentum.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index has dived out of an ascending trendline.

Hence, the path of least resistance appears to be on the downside. A daily close above the 200-day MA at 1.1150 is needed to revive the short-term bullish setup.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1117 Today Daily Change -0.0003 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 1.112 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1075 Daily SMA50 1.1079 Daily SMA100 1.1066 Daily SMA200 1.1152 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1156 Previous Daily Low 1.111 Previous Weekly High 1.12 Previous Weekly Low 1.1054 Previous Monthly High 1.1176 Previous Monthly Low 1.0981 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1128 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1101 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1083 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1056 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1174 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1192



