EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has violated a rising trendline on the daily chart. 
  • A close above the 200-day average is needed to revive the bullish setup. 

EUR/USD is looking south and could drop to the 50-day average support at 1.1080. 

The pair repeatedly faced rejection above the 200-day average in the four days to Dec. 17 and fell by 0.32% on Wednesday, violating the trendline rising from Nov. 29 and Dec. 11 lows. 

The breakdown of the ascending trendline is backed by lower highs on the daily chart MACD histogram - a sign of weakening of bullish momentum. 

Further, the 14-day relative strength index has dived out of an ascending trendline. 

Hence, the path of least resistance appears to be on the downside. A daily close above the 200-day MA at 1.1150 is needed to revive the short-term bullish setup. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1075
Daily SMA50 1.1079
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1156
Previous Daily Low 1.111
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1128
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1192

 


 

