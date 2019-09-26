EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a visit to 2019 low at 1.0925… and below

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD stays under heavy selling pressure in the second half of the week and is navigating just pips away from YTD lows near 1.0920.
  • A break below 1.0925 should open the door for a deeper retracement to, initially, 1.0839 (monthly low May 2017).
  • Looking at the broader picture, the bearish view on the pair should persist as long as the 3-month resistance line, today at 1.1057, caps the upside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.094
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.0951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1023
Daily SMA50 1.1095
Daily SMA100 1.117
Daily SMA200 1.1248
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1017
Previous Daily Low 1.0938
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0889
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1079

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers close to yearly lows as the dollar remains strong

EUR/USD hovers close to yearly lows as the dollar remains strong

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, close to the yearly low of 1.0926. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump's troubles. US GDP and Draghi's speech are due.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney

GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart

USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart

The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart.  A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00. 

USD/JPY News

Gold edges higher, holds steady above $1500 mark

Gold edges higher, holds steady above $1500 mark

Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP

Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP

The US dollar consolidated its gains with EUR/USD hovering above the 2019 lows. Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve and a known dove, said that further cuts have diminishing returns. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures