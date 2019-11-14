EUR/USD Technical Analysis: rising odds for a test of 1.0930

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains well on the defensive and it has recorded fresh weekly lows in the 1.0990/85 band earlier in the session.
  • That said, if the selling impetus picks up extra steam the next target will be at the 1.0930 region ahead of the 2019 low at 1.0879.
  • On the flip side, immediately above emerges the 55-day SMA at 1.1035. A breakout of this level is needed to reassert the positive outlook and allow a potential move to the 1.1100 region.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0999
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1098
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1104
Daily SMA200 1.1183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1022
Previous Daily Low 1.0995
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength

EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength

EUR/USD is trading at a one-month low under 1.10 as the USD gains ground amid an upbeat sentiment from the Fed and trade tensions. Earlier, Germany averted recession but posted only meager 0.1% growth. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY

USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY

News indicated that US-China trade talks got interrupted by disagreement on farm purchases. US President Trump anyway, said that talks are going OK. USD/JPY bearish in the short term, key Fibonacci support at 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside ahead of data, Powell

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside ahead of data, Powell

Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures