EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 1.0840

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under heavy downside pressure on Tuesday, meandering in the area below 1.09 the figure after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.0880 region.
  • The breakdown of the key support at the 1.09 mark has opened the door for a potential deeper retracement to the May 2017 low at 1.0839.
  • In the meantime, while below the short-term resistance line, today at 1.1043, the negative outlook in the pair is seen unchanged.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0888
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.0899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.101
Daily SMA50 1.1076
Daily SMA100 1.1161
Daily SMA200 1.1241
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0948
Previous Daily Low 1.0885
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0924
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0849
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0973
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD dips to new two-year lows as a new quarter begins

EUR/USD dips to new two-year lows as a new quarter begins

EUR/USD remains under pressure and dips below Monday's two-year low of 1.0885, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out after German data disappointed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan

GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan

GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI is due out later and is set to show ongoing contraction.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD

USDJPY extends gains and flirts with eight-day highs near 108.25, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets ignore Japan's sales tax hike. 

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460

Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460

A combination of forces kept exerting downward pressure for the third consecutive session on Tuesday - also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five - and contributed to the precious metal's ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops set on September 4.

Gold News

Forex Today: EUR/USD fails to recover, Boris Johnson has new Brexit ideas, and a busy start to Q4

Forex Today: EUR/USD fails to recover, Boris Johnson has new Brexit ideas, and a busy start to Q4

EUR/USD continues struggling below 1.09 after falling below the round number -- and to the lowest since 2017 -- following weak German inflation numbers. The preliminary all-European inflation figures are due out today.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures