EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Recent improvement now exposes the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has broken above the 1.11 handle on Wednesday.
  • Further upside should see the 200-day SMA near 1.1160 retested soon.

EUR/USD has managed to advance to the 1.1115/20 band on Wednesday, although the upside momentum stalled afterwards and forced spot to close near 1.1080.

The positive view on the pair remains firm and therefore the next interim target emerges recent tops at 1.1116 ahead of the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1158.

However, the inability of the pair to clear recent peaks in the very near term could prompt some consolidation ahead of a potential retracement to the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region, which remains a strong magnet for EUR-bears.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1087
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.1079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.104
Daily SMA50 1.1047
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1161
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1116
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1009
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade

Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade

Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.

Read more

Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support

Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support

Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY: move beyond 109.00 handle to pave way for additional gains

USD/JPY: move beyond 109.00 handle to pave way for additional gains

USD/JPY gains some follow-through traction amid renewed trade optimism. The downside is likely to remain limited near 108.60-50 confluence support.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures