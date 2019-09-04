EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound faces initial hurdle at 1.1046, the 10-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is rebounding from Tuesday’s new YTD low at 1.0925 and approaches the psychological 1.10 handle.
  • The bounce off the ‘oversold’ condition could see the 1.10 area surpassed, opening the door for a test of the 10-day SMA at 1.1046, where the upside is expected to falter.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the negative view is seen unchanged while below the short-term support line, today at 1.1143.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0992
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.0974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1103
Daily SMA50 1.1173
Daily SMA100 1.1198
Daily SMA200 1.1274
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.098
Previous Daily Low 1.0926
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.094
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0906
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0887
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

