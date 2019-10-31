EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rally seen surpassing 1.1180 and testing the 200-day SMA

- EUR/USD is prolonging the recovery so far this week and is now trading at shouting distance from monthly peaks near 1.1180.
- A break above this area should put the critical 200-day SMA just below 1.1200 the figure back on the radar.
- On the broader view, while above recent lows in the 1.1070 region, the short-term outlook on the pair is expected to remain positive. This area is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 zone.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1167
|Today Daily Change
|28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1065
|Daily SMA50
|1.1038
|Daily SMA100
|1.1126
|Daily SMA200
|1.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1175
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1248
