EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rally seen surpassing 1.1180 and testing the 200-day SMA

  • EUR/USD is prolonging the recovery so far this week and is now trading at shouting distance from monthly peaks near 1.1180.
  • A break above this area should put the critical 200-day SMA just below 1.1200 the figure back on the radar.
  • On the broader view, while above recent lows in the 1.1070 region, the short-term outlook on the pair is expected to remain positive. This area is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 zone.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1167
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1065
Daily SMA50 1.1038
Daily SMA100 1.1126
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.108
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1248

 

 

