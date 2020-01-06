EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Pauses two-day losing streak, above 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD bounces off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A five-week-old rising trend line adds to support below 200-day SMA.
  • December 13 top, year-start low hold the key to further upside.

EUR/USD rises to 1.1170 during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair reverses from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its November 29 to January 02 upside while also refraining to extend losses piled since Thursday.

Considering the pair’s sustained trading above 200-day SMA and bullish MACD, coupled with the latest bounce off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, prices may extend the recovery towards 1.1200 mark comprising high of December 13 and lows marked on January 01.

Should there be an extension of the pullback beyond 1.1200, the 2019 closing, around 1.1240, can question buyers targeting 1.1280.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 200-day SMA level of 1.1142 can take rest on an ascending trend line stretched since late-November, at 1.1115.

In a case where the Bears dominate below 1.1115, also conquer 1.1100 round figure, multiple bottoms around 1.1070 can lure them.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1168
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.1162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1135
Daily SMA50 1.1092
Daily SMA100 1.1064
Daily SMA200 1.1142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1182
Previous Daily Low 1.1124
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1146
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.116
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1073
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle

AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle

AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The recent US-Iran tension adds to the Aussie weakness as the pair is considered a barometer of the market’s trade sentiment.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions

USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions

USD/JPY has fallen 0.3% in early Asia due to the US / Iran trade threats and counter-threats, according to a Buzz reported by Reuters. Yen has been pressured of late as markets switched from a holiday lull and Santa Claus rally into risk-off mode.

USD/JPY News

WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama

WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama

WTI takes the bids to $64.00, after making the high of $64.30, amid the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains on the front foot amid the US-Middle East tension. 

Oil News

Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums

Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums

January 2020 has now well and truly kicked-off with full markets returning following the Christmas and New Year holidays. There will be plenty of key data releases in the following days, including US jobs report. 

Read more

GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures