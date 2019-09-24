EUR/USD technical analysis: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's line chart shows a bear flag breakdown – a bearish continuation pattern. 
  • Daily chart indicators are biased bearish with MACD histogram teasing a drop below zero. 
  • The stage looks set for a deeper drop to 1.0820.

EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown.

The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term. That target is arrived by subtracting pole height from the breakdown price.

Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 print on the relative strength index. The moving average convergence divergence histogram is also teasing a bearish reversal.

The bearish case would be negated if the pair violates the trendline falling from June 24 and Aug. 12 highs.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0993
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.0994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1033
Daily SMA50 1.1105
Daily SMA100 1.1174
Daily SMA200 1.1252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1026
Previous Daily Low 1.0966
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1003
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0965
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0906
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1083

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

