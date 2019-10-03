EUR/USD technical analysis: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is chipping away at a ley Fibonacci level of 1.10967. 
  • The hourly chart inverse head-and-shoulders breakout has opened the doors for 1.10.

EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday. 

The pair jumped well above 1.0935 in the sixty minutes to 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, confirming an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly chart

An inverse head-and-shoulders marks a transition from bearish lower highs, lower lows to bullish higher lows, higher highs and is considered a bullish reversal setup. 

The breakout opened the doors for a rise to 1.10 (target as per the measured move method). 

The daily moving average convergence divergence histogram is producing shallow bars below the zero line, a sign of weakening bearish pressures.

Hence, 1.10 could come into play in the next 24 hours. The bullish case would weaken if the pair faces strong rejection at the key Fib level of 1.0967 and falls back below 1.0935. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0962
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1004
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1156
Daily SMA200 1.1236
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0964
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1041

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday. The pair jumped well above 1.0935 in the sixty minutes to 14:00 GMT.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines

GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines

Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount

USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount

USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile. 

USD/JPY News

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.

Gold News

US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?

US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?

Service sector sentiment expected to fall. The overall is predicted to fall to 55.1 in September from 56.4 in August.  The business activity index is expected to decrease to 59.1 from 61.5.  The new orders index was 60.3 in August and 54.1 in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures