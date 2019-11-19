EUR/USD Technical Analysis: move up stalled in the 1.1080/90 band

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in EUR/USD appears to have run out of steam in the 1.1080/90 band, home of the 21-day and 100-day SMAs.
  • A convincing breakout of this hurdle is needed to allow a potential visit to the 1.1180 area.
  • In this region converge the October/November tops, the key 200-day SMA and a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 rally.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1095
Daily SMA200 1.1179
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1092
Previous Daily Low 1.1048
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1075
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1138

 

 

