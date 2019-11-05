EUR/USD technical analysis: Monthly trendline probes pullback from 1.1180

- EUR/USD forms an ascending triangle below 200-day SMA.
- Bullish MACD doubts pair’s further declines, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.
Following pair’s pullback from October month high, EUR/USD declines to an upward sloping trend line since early previous month while trading near 1.1123 during the initial Tuesday.
Considering the aforementioned monthly support line and a horizontal area around 1.1180, including October high, together form an ascending triangle. However, the bullish signal from 21-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) contradicts the bearish technical formation.
That said, sellers will look for entry below the support-line of the pattern, around 1.1115, to target October 25 low near 1.1072 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of June-October downpour, close to 1.1000 mark.
If prices slip below 1.1000, 1.0925 will be a halt before pleasing sellers with 1.0880 rest-point.
On the contrary, pair’s rise above 1.1180 will confront a 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.1195 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.1210, prior to extending the recovery towards August month top surrounding 1.1250.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1122
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.1128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1091
|Daily SMA50
|1.1041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1124
|Daily SMA200
|1.1196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1124
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1214
