EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Monday's gain has opened doors for December highs

- EUR/USD could revisit the Dec. 31 high of 1.1239.
- Monday's gain confirmed a bullish higher low setup on the daily chart.
EUR/USD is looking north with the daily chart reporting a bullish revival.
The pair jumped 0.34% on Monday and closed at 1.1197, confirming seller exhaustion signaled by the long tail attached to Friday's candle.
Put simply, EUR/USD has carved out a bullish higher low at 1.1125 (Friday's low). It indicates the pullback from the recent high of 1.1239 has ended and the rally from the Nov. 29 low of 1.0981 has likely resumed.
The pair, therefore, looks set to re-test the high of 1.1239 reached on Dec. 31.
At press time, EUR/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.1196, having tested the 5-day average support of 1.1189 a few minutes before press time.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1141
|Daily SMA50
|1.1094
|Daily SMA100
|1.1065
|Daily SMA200
|1.1142
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1124
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1215
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1236
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
