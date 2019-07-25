EUR/USD technical analysis: Looks south ahead of the ECB

- EUR/USD’s hourly chart shows a lower highs, lower lows setup.
- Dovish ECB expectations will likely keep the EUR on the back foot.
EUR/USD is looking south with a bearish lower highs and lower lows setup on the hourly chart.
Indeed, the sell-off has stalled around 1.1130 in the last 18 hours or so. A flag breakdown – a bearish continuation pattern – confirmed earlier this week put the pair on a path to new 2019 lows below 1.1109.
Therefore, the new found support near 1.1130 will likely be breached to the downside in the next few hours. Notably, a violation of the minor ascending trendline on the hourly chart relative strength index could pave way for a fresh sell-off toward 1.11.
As of writing, the pair is. trading at 1.1137. The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to keep rates unchanged today and set the stage for a rate cut in September by sending out a strong dovish message.
The markets expect the central bank to cut rates in September and restart its QE program in the near future.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.1185
- R2 1.1171
- R1 1.1156
- PP 1.1141
-
- S1 1.1126
- S2 1.1112
- S3 1.1097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks south ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is looking south with a bearish lower highs and lower lows setup on the hourly chart. Indeed, the sell-off has stalled around 1.1130 in the last 18 hours or so. Dovish ECB expectations will likely keep the EUR on the back foot.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 1.2477/78 and 4H 100MA
Not only near-term moving averages (MA) but an 8-day long symmetrical triangle also restricts the GBP/USD pair moves as it trades near 1.2480 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY whipsawed price action developing in Tokyo
USD/JPY had switched back to the upside, taking on the end of Wall Street high but then turned lower again as volatility picks up. USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.20, between 108.12 and 108.23, up from 107.94.
Gold holds the rising support line having been capped by 2.618% Fibo extension
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.