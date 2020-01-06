EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Looks solid and targets 1.1250

EUR/USD reverses the recent pullback and is back around 1.1200.

The continuation of the rally could test 1.1240 ahead of 1.1250.

EUR/USD is leaving behind two consecutive daily drops and it has refocused on the 1.1200 handle and above.

The bullish move that started in early December carries the potential to re-visit December’s top around 1.1240 ahead of August’s high at 1.1250.

In the meantime, while the key 200-day SMA at 1.1141 underpins, the bullish outlook on the pair should stay unchanged.