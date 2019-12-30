EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Key diagonal hurdle breached, eyes move above 1.12

- EUR/USD has breached a key falling trendline on the weekly chart.
- The 14-week RSI is also reporting a bullish bias.
- Resistance at 1.1250 could come into play this week.
EUR/USD is looking north, having breached the resistance of the trendline (diagonal hurdle) falling from September 2018 and June 2019 highs.
The pair closed last week with 0.96% gains at 1.1176, confirming an upside break of the trendline on a weekly closing basis. The breakout had remained elusive in the previous two weeks.
Further, the last week's green candle invalidated the preceding week's bearish inside bar weekly candle. This kind of price action is often a telltale warning of a strong bullish move.
The 5- and 10-week moving averages (MAs) have produced a bullish crossover and the 14-week relative strength index at 54.00 is signaling the strongest bullish bias since April 2018.
Put simply, the odds are stacked in favor of a rise to 1.1250 (Aug.3 high).
A break below 1.1069 (last week's low) would invalidate the bullish setup on the weekly chart.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1184
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1107
|Daily SMA50
|1.1085
|Daily SMA100
|1.1062
|Daily SMA200
|1.1144
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1189
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1189
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1069
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1248
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
