EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Inability to retake the 100-day SMA at 1.1265 could prompt further retracements

  • EUR/USD continues to rebound from recent lows in the vicinity of 1.1200 the figure.
  • The next target to the upside emerges at the 1.1265/69 band, where coincide the 100-day and 10-day SMAs. The pair needs to surpass this area in the short-term in order to get a chance to re-test the key 200-week SMA in the mid-1.1300s, coincident at the same time with monthly peaks.
  • A move below 1.1200 should trigger a deeper pullback to, initially, 1.1176 ahead of 2019 lows at 1.1106 recorded on May 23.

EUR/USD daily chart 

Today last price 1.1244
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.1218
 
Daily SMA20 1.1222
Daily SMA50 1.1219
Daily SMA100 1.1269
Daily SMA200 1.1359
Previous Daily High 1.1247
Previous Daily Low 1.1204
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1198
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1154
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1286

 

 

EUR/USD stable below 1.1250 ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains and trading below 1.1250. ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a keynote speech at the ECB's Sintra gathering. German ZEW is next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 1-1/2-week old ascending trend-line support

The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and extended the previous session's pullback from the 108.75-80 supply zone. 

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level

Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.

Gold News

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

