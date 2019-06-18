EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Inability to retake the 100-day SMA at 1.1265 could prompt further retracements

- EUR/USD continues to rebound from recent lows in the vicinity of 1.1200 the figure.
- The next target to the upside emerges at the 1.1265/69 band, where coincide the 100-day and 10-day SMAs. The pair needs to surpass this area in the short-term in order to get a chance to re-test the key 200-week SMA in the mid-1.1300s, coincident at the same time with monthly peaks.
- A move below 1.1200 should trigger a deeper pullback to, initially, 1.1176 ahead of 2019 lows at 1.1106 recorded on May 23.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1244
|Today Daily Change
|25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.1218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1222
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1269
|Daily SMA200
|1.1359
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable below 1.1250 ahead of Draghi's speech
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains and trading below 1.1250. ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a keynote speech at the ECB's Sintra gathering. German ZEW is next.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 1-1/2-week old ascending trend-line support
The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and extended the previous session's pullback from the 108.75-80 supply zone.
Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.