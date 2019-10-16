EUR/USD technical analysis: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June

- EUR/USD has hit the highest level since September 16.
- The relative strength index is reporting strongest bullish bias in nearly four months.
EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours, as a widely followed technical indicator is reporting strongest bullish bias since June.
The 14-day relative strength index, an indicator used to gauge the market trend and overbought/oversold conditions, is currently seen at 60.27, the highest level since June 28. A reading above 50 indicates bullish conditions.
The common currency has also found acceptance above the 50-day moving average for the first time since July 18. Further, the 5- and 10-day moving averages are trending north, indicating a bullish setup.
The outlook would turn bearish if the pair closes below 1.0991 – the low of Tuesday's long-tailed candle – although, as of writing, that looks unlikely.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.1034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0984
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.114
|Daily SMA200
|1.1217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0947
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1111
