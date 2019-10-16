EUR/USD technical analysis: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June

  • EUR/USD has hit the highest level since September 16.
  • The relative strength index is reporting strongest bullish bias in nearly four months.

EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours, as a widely followed technical indicator is reporting strongest bullish bias since June.

The 14-day relative strength index, an indicator used to gauge the market trend and overbought/oversold conditions, is currently seen at 60.27, the highest level since June 28. A reading above 50 indicates bullish conditions.

The common currency has also found acceptance above the 50-day moving average for the first time since July 18. Further, the 5- and 10-day moving averages are trending north, indicating a bullish setup.

The outlook would turn bearish if the pair closes below 1.0991 – the low of Tuesday's long-tailed candle – although, as of writing, that looks unlikely.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1078
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.1034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.114
Daily SMA200 1.1217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1046
Previous Daily Low 1.0991
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

