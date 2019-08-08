EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Further consolidation could spark a correction lower

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps struggling to retest/surpass recent tops in the 1.1250 region amidst the absence of conviction among EUR-bulls.
  • This area of short-term resistance is also reinforced by the 55-day SMAs at 1.1231. The continuation of the consolidative mood and inconclusive trading could encourage sellers to return to the market on a more sustainable fashion.
  • That said, a retest of recent lows in the 1.1170/60 band remains well on the cards ahead of a potential move to Monday’s low in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1205
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1184
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1229
Daily SMA200 1.1299
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1242
Previous Daily Low 1.1178
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1203
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1107
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1235
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1271
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1299

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed's Evans has said he is open to more stimulus.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, stable. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.

10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% on Thursday. Market sentiment improves slightly on upbeat trade data from China. Coming up: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from US.

Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.

The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.
 

