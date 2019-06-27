EUR/USD technical analysis: Forms a descending triangle on 1-hourly chart, 200-DMA holds the key

The EUR/USD pair continues to show some resilience near the very important 200-day SMA, albeit lacked any strong positive momentum on Wednesday.

The intraday uptick remained capped near a descending trend-line resistance, constituting towards the formation of a descending triangle on the 1-hourly chart.

Although descending triangular formations are typically considered as a continuation pattern during a well-established downtrend, there are instances when the pattern forms at the end of an uptrend.

This coupled with the fact that the pair has slipped below 100-hour SMA for the first time in about a week further suggests that the recent positive momentum might have already reached a near-term top.

A convincing break through the triangle support - coinciding with 200-DMA, will reinforce the bearish outlook and prompt some technical selling, paving the way for a slide towards the 1.1300 handle.

However, a sustained move beyond the 1.1390-1.1400 region will negate the bearish formation and assist the pair to build on its recent positive momentum further towards the 1.1445-50 supply zone.

EUR/USD 1-hourly chart

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.137 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1.137 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1274 Daily SMA50 1.1224 Daily SMA100 1.1261 Daily SMA200 1.1348 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1392 Previous Daily Low 1.1347 Previous Weekly High 1.1378 Previous Weekly Low 1.1181 Previous Monthly High 1.1266 Previous Monthly Low 1.1107 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1375 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1364 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1348 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1326 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1304 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1392 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1414 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1437



