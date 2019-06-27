EUR/USD technical analysis: Forms a descending triangle on 1-hourly chart, 200-DMA holds the key

- The EUR/USD pair continues to show some resilience near the very important 200-day SMA, albeit lacked any strong positive momentum on Wednesday.
- The intraday uptick remained capped near a descending trend-line resistance, constituting towards the formation of a descending triangle on the 1-hourly chart.
Although descending triangular formations are typically considered as a continuation pattern during a well-established downtrend, there are instances when the pattern forms at the end of an uptrend.
This coupled with the fact that the pair has slipped below 100-hour SMA for the first time in about a week further suggests that the recent positive momentum might have already reached a near-term top.
A convincing break through the triangle support - coinciding with 200-DMA, will reinforce the bearish outlook and prompt some technical selling, paving the way for a slide towards the 1.1300 handle.
However, a sustained move beyond the 1.1390-1.1400 region will negate the bearish formation and assist the pair to build on its recent positive momentum further towards the 1.1445-50 supply zone.
EUR/USD 1-hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.137
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1274
|Daily SMA50
|1.1224
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1392
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1347
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1326
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1437
