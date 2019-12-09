EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Flirting with daily tops, around 1.1075 region

- EUR/USD regains some traction and recovers a part of the post-NFP slide.
- The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday.
The EUR/USD pair built on its intraday positive move and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.1075 region. The post-NFP slide showed some resilience below the 200-hour SMA, with some renewed USD selling bias helping the pair to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
A sustained move back above 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1116 recent positive move was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. Any subsequent move beyond the 1.1085 area (23.6% Fibo.) has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.1100 handle, back towards testing last week's swing high – around the 1.1115 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive momentum on hourly charts, supporting prospects for additional gains. However, further gains are likely to remain capped ahead of this week's key event risk – the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update on Wednesday.
On the downside, the 50% Fibo. level, around mid-1.1000s, now seems to have emerged as immediate support. Failure to defend the mentioned support might negate the constructive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling, which might accelerate the slide and drag the pair back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark.
EUR/USD 1-hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1074
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1045
|Daily SMA50
|1.1053
|Daily SMA100
|1.1068
|Daily SMA200
|1.1159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
