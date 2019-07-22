EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber wavering at monthly lows, sub-1.1220 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is starting the week confined in a tight range. 
  • The level to beat for bears is 1.1200 followed by 1.1160.

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is currently trading in a tight daily range near the monthly lows. 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart


 
EUR/USD has been probing the 1.1220 resistance this Monday while trading below the main SMAs. Bears need a breakout below the 1.1200 level to reach 1.1160 and 1.1120 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 

 
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The market can find immediate resistance at 1.1220, 1.1255 and 1.1290, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 
Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1213
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1282
Daily SMA50 1.1246
Daily SMA100 1.1249
Daily SMA200 1.1318
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1284
Previous Daily Low 1.1203
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1234
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1253
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1269
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1349

 

 

