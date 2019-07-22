EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber wavering at monthly lows, sub-1.1220 resistance

EUR/USD is starting the week confined in a tight range.

The level to beat for bears is 1.1200 followed by 1.1160.

EUR/USD daily chart



EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is currently trading in a tight daily range near the monthly lows.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart





EUR/USD has been probing the 1.1220 resistance this Monday while trading below the main SMAs. Bears need a breakout below the 1.1200 level to reach 1.1160 and 1.1120 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart



EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The market can find immediate resistance at 1.1220, 1.1255 and 1.1290, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels