EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber under pressure below 1.1230 in the New York session

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is declining below 1.1230 resistance.
  • The level to beat for sellers are located at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is weak below 1.1230 resistance and the main SMAs. Sellers need a break below 1.1200 to target 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Immediate resistances can be seen in the 1.1230/1.1250 zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 
Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1217
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.129
Daily SMA50 1.1245
Daily SMA100 1.1252
Daily SMA200 1.1322
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1234
Previous Daily Low 1.12
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1206
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1172
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1273

 

 

