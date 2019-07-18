EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber under pressure below 1.1230 in the New York session

EUR/USD is declining below 1.1230 resistance.

The level to beat for sellers are located at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart



EUR/USD is weak below 1.1230 resistance and the main SMAs. Sellers need a break below 1.1200 to target 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Immediate resistances can be seen in the 1.1230/1.1250 zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



