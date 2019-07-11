EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber turning negative on the day, sub-1.1260

EUR/USD is losing steam below the 1.1260 resistance.

The level to beat for bears is 1.1245 and 1.1220.



EUR/USD daily chart





EUR/USD trading in a bear trend below 1.1300. The market is trading just below the 100 SMA.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is sliding from below the 1.1273 resistance and the 200 SMA as the bears are retaking control of the market. To the upside, the main resistances are seen near 1.1320 and 1.1355 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1260 and the 50 SMA. The level to beat foe bears is 1.1245 followed 1.1220 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels