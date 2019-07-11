EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber turning negative on the day, sub-1.1260

  • EUR/USD is losing steam below the 1.1260 resistance. 
  • The level to beat for bears is 1.1245 and 1.1220.


EUR/USD daily chart


 
EUR/USD trading in a bear trend below 1.1300. The market is trading just below the 100 SMA.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is sliding from below the 1.1273 resistance and the 200 SMA as the bears are retaking control of the market. To the upside, the main resistances are seen near 1.1320 and 1.1355 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1260 and the 50 SMA. The level to beat foe bears is 1.1245 followed 1.1220 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1254
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1286
Daily SMA50 1.1227
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1345
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1264
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1339

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

