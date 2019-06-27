EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trapped in a tight trading range near 1.1400 handle

EUR/USD is in consolidating mode in the near term.

The main supports are located at 1.1340 and 1.1310.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is consolidating in a tight range between 1.1340 and 1.1400 figure. If sellers break 1.1340, the next support can be at 1.1310, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1380 resistance and its 200 SMA suggesting a potential retracement down in the short term. Resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels