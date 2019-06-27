EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trapped in a tight trading range near 1.1400 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is in consolidating mode in the near term.
  • The main supports are located at 1.1340 and 1.1310.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is consolidating in a tight range between 1.1340 and 1.1400 figure. If sellers break 1.1340, the next support can be at 1.1310, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1380 resistance and its 200 SMA suggesting a potential retracement down in the short term. Resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1368
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1274
Daily SMA50 1.1224
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1348
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1392
Previous Daily Low 1.1347
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1364
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1348
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1326
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1304
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1392
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1414
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

