EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trapped in a tight range below 1.1300

Euro is trading sideways below the 1.1320 resistance.

The level to beat for sellers are at 1.1260 and 1.1220 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a tight range below 1.1300 and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Euro is dwelling below the 1.1320 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. The level to beat for sellers is 1.1260 support followed by 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



The currency pair is trading in a 20-pip range just below the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA, suggesting a negative bias in the short term. Resistances can be located near 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels