EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading below 1.1380 post-US GDP

- EUR/USD is consolidating in the near term.
- Supports are at 1.1340 and 1.1310.
The US Gross Domestic Product Q1 came in line with expectations. The USD is gaining some strength against the euro.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear can potentially be at risk.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market is consolidating between 1.1340 and 1.1400 figure. If 1.1340 gets broken to the downside, the next support can be at 1.1310 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is faltering below 1.1380 resistance and its main SMAs suggesting a retracement down in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1368
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1274
|Daily SMA50
|1.1224
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1392
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1347
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1326
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1437
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading above .1350, lower. US GDP has been confirmed at 3.1% YoY as expected. German HICP inflation also met expectations with 1.3% YoY. Tension is mounting ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low. US GDP met expectations.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.