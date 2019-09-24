EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber challenges the 1.1000 in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is easing from daily highs in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0965 support level. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the European session, the German IFO came above expectation, but without any firework on the EUR. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. To the downside, a break of the 1.0965 support (current weekly low) can expose 1.0940 (near the 2019 low) and 1.0887 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Fiber is challenging the 1.1000 figure and the 100 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. A daily close above 1.1000 can expose the 1.1023/35 resistance zone and the 1.1075 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0996
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.0994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1033
Daily SMA50 1.1105
Daily SMA100 1.1174
Daily SMA200 1.1252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1026
Previous Daily Low 1.0966
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1003
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0965
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0906
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1083

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes

News that the UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson’s Parliament suspension has been unlawful underpin Sterling this Tuesday, as the odds are against a hard-Brexit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.

Gold News

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures