EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading at daily highs just below the 1.1000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD starts the week within familiar ranges below the 1.1000 handle.
  • German Factory Orders declined by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the European session, the Factory Orders in Germany declined by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is starting the week within the 1.0960 and 1.1000 range. A break above 1.1000 is needed for the spot to move up towards the 1.1025/43 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0975 and 1.0960/40 price levels. Further down lie the 1.10890 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0991
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.0978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0999
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1152
Daily SMA200 1.1232
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1
Previous Daily Low 1.0957
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1042

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns

EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns

EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside

USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside

Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields

Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields

Markets are resorting to profit-taking following Friday’s mixed US jobs report-led sell-off in the Treasury yields, as attention now turns towards the US Federal Reserve (Fed) President Powell’s speech, due at 1700 GMT, for any fresh hints on the US interest rates outlook.

Gold News

Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount

Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount

Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures