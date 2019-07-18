EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trades below 1.1230 after the London close

The ECB and Italy’s politics keep the sentiment negative on the EUR.

The level to beat for sellers are located at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The ECB (European Central Bank) might reconsider its inflation target. Italy 5-Star Movement’s Di Maio said the Lega could overthrow the government. All adding to the negative sentiment on the EUR.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart





EUR/USD is constrained below the1.1230 resistance and the main SMAs. Bears need a break below 1.1200 to reach 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart



EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.1230 and the 50 SMA. Immediate resistances can be seen at 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels