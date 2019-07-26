EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber sticks to 1.1130 while investors discard US GDP data

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is stabilizing near 1.1130 as the GDP has virtually no impact on the currency pair.
  • EUR/USD is likely in search of direction as the market is ranging for the third day.

 
EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market hit a new 2019 low on Thursday, but EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase near 1.1130. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized Q2 came in better-than-expected at 2.1% vs. 1.8% forecast but the data had virtually no impact on EUR/USD.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is below the 1.1148 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Buyers are currently keeping the market above 1.1130 and 1.1101 supports,  according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is stabilizing near 1.1130 while trading below its main SMAs. The market is entering its third day of consolidation. Immediate resistances on the way up are seen at the 1.1148, 1.1164 and 1.1194 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1139
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1147
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1239
Daily SMA50 1.1243
Daily SMA100 1.1244
Daily SMA200 1.1311
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1188
Previous Daily Low 1.1101
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

