EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber sticks to 1.1130 while investors discard US GDP data

- EUR/USD is stabilizing near 1.1130 as the GDP has virtually no impact on the currency pair.
- EUR/USD is likely in search of direction as the market is ranging for the third day.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market hit a new 2019 low on Thursday, but EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase near 1.1130. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized Q2 came in better-than-expected at 2.1% vs. 1.8% forecast but the data had virtually no impact on EUR/USD.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD is below the 1.1148 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Buyers are currently keeping the market above 1.1130 and 1.1101 supports, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
The market is stabilizing near 1.1130 while trading below its main SMAs. The market is entering its third day of consolidation. Immediate resistances on the way up are seen at the 1.1148, 1.1164 and 1.1194 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1139
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1239
|Daily SMA50
|1.1243
|Daily SMA100
|1.1244
|Daily SMA200
|1.1311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.12
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
