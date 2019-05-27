EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber starting the week on the defensive below 1.1200 the figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Spring Bank holiday in the UK and Memorial Day in the US keep the markets rather quiet this Monday. 
  • The European elections had virtually no effect on the single currency. 
  • USD is having a mild rebound as the 10-year Bund yields are at multi-year lows.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The single currency is starting the week on the defensive unable to move beyond the 1.1200 figure.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is retreating from the 1.1220 resistance and the 200 SMA. 


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is losing some steam below the 1.1200 figure and the 50 and 100 SMAs. For the time being, bears seem to have taken the helm at least to 1.1180 and 1.1160 support to the downside. Resistances are seen at the 1.1200 and 1.1220 levels.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1192
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.1208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1192
Daily SMA50 1.1232
Daily SMA100 1.1299
Daily SMA200 1.1389
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1214
Previous Daily Low 1.1174
Previous Weekly High 1.1214
Previous Weekly Low 1.1107
Previous Monthly High 1.1326
Previous Monthly Low 1.1111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1189
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1159
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1238
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1262

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

