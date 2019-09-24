- EUR/USD is gaining ground as the US Dollar is weakening
- The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1000 support level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1019
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.0994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1033
|Daily SMA50
|1.1105
|Daily SMA100
|1.1174
|Daily SMA200
|1.1252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1026
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0989
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.
GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.
USD/JPY hits 2-week lows under 107.00 and rebounds
The USD/JPY accelerated the slide from daily highs and bottomed at 106.98, the lowest level since September 9. From the lows, it bounced and currently trades at 107.35.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.
Breaking: Bitcoin dumps below a major support level
Sentiment has been weak today and some analysts have attributed this to the low take up of Bakkt futures. Binance US also made its debut today and low volume there could be playing its role.