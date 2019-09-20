EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber spikes down to 1.1020 in the New York session

  • EUR/USD is trading at daily lows near 1.1025.
  • Support can be at 1.1000 and 1.0965 price levels.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Fiber has been in a range in the last two weeks as market players are waiting for a catalyst.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below the 1.1045 support and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The Euro has room to the downside to trade towards 1.1000 and 1.0965 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is dropping fast in the New York session but remains within the weekly range. Resistances are seen at the 1.1045 and 1.1074 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1026
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.1045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1045
Daily SMA50 1.1115
Daily SMA100 1.1178
Daily SMA200 1.1255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1074
Previous Daily Low 1.1023
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1122

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

