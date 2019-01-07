EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber sliding near 1.1350, challenging 200 DSMA

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent gains below the 1.1400 figure.

In the near term, the market is under mild pressure below 1.1375 resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is sliding from recent tops made near the 1.1400 figure. The market is challenging the 200 daily simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market broke below 1.1348 support. EUR/USD is retesting this level. As sellers broke below 1.1348, the next supports can be seen at 1.1320 and 1.1260, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1348 and its main SMAs. Looking up, resistances are at 1.1348, 1.1375 and the 1.1415 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels