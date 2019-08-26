EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber sidelined near 1.1115 in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

  • EUR/USD is consolidating the Friday gains, coiling around the 1.1115 level.

  • Indecision can see the market stuck in a range between 1.1098 and 1.1134 in the near term.

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro bounced last Friday from 2-week lows as the US Dollar weakened across the board on the back of trade war fears.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber is trading above the 1.1115 support between the 50 and 100 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the medium term. Buyers could be looking for a beak above 1.1134 resistance to reach the 1.1220 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However the overall trend remains bearish and 1.1134 can be a tough nut to crack.
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is coiling around the 1.1115 support below the 50 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at the 1.1098 and the 1.1080 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.1144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1138
Daily SMA50 1.1209
Daily SMA100 1.1215
Daily SMA200 1.1286
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1154
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0976
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1182
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1284

 

 

