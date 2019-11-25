EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Fiber rolls into the Asian session below the 1.1020 level

- EUR/USD is starting the week with a slow drift down.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0996 support.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1009
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1073
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1087
|Daily SMA200
|1.1174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1088
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1014
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1143
