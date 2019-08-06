EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1200 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Improved market mood strengthens the US Dollar sending EUR/USD down. 
  • The levels to beat for bears are at 1.1174 key support followed by the 1.1135 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD printed an indecision candle while trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is regaining some strength as China revalued the yuan, easing trade war tensions across market places. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is retracing down after hitting the 1.1250 level near the 200 SMA. The sellers want a break below 1.1174 key support. Follow-through below this level could see EUR/USD falling towards the 1.1135, 1.1121 and 1.1100 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD had a bounce from the Tuesday lows near 1.1174 support. The move up is currently limited by the 1.1200 figure and the 50 SMA as the market is entering the Asian session. Bulls need to overcome 1.1220 and 1.1255 on a daily closing basis to have a convincing resumption of the bull move.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1204
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1203
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1186
Daily SMA50 1.1236
Daily SMA100 1.1233
Daily SMA200 1.1301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1214
Previous Daily Low 1.1104
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1243
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1352

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

