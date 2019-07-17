EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session below 1.1230 resistance

EUR/USD is in consolidation mode below 1.1230 resistance.

The level to beat for bears can be located at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart



EUR/USD is trading below 1.1230 resistance and its main SMAs. The bears need to break below 1.1200 Iin order to target 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent losses below 1.1230 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs. Immediate resistances can be seen near 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels