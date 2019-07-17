EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session below 1.1230 resistance

- EUR/USD is in consolidation mode below 1.1230 resistance.
- The level to beat for bears can be located at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving average (DSMA).
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1230 resistance and its main SMAs. The bears need to break below 1.1200 Iin order to target 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent losses below 1.1230 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs. Immediate resistances can be seen near 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1244
|Daily SMA100
|1.1253
|Daily SMA200
|1.1323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1314
