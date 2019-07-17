EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session below 1.1230 resistance

  • EUR/USD is in consolidation mode below 1.1230 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears can be located at 1.1200 followed by 1.1164 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving average (DSMA). 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart
 

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1230 resistance and its main SMAs. The bears need to break below 1.1200 Iin order to target 1.1164 and 1.1120, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent losses below 1.1230 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs. Immediate resistances can be seen near 1.1230 and 1.1250, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 
Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1223
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.129
Daily SMA50 1.1244
Daily SMA100 1.1253
Daily SMA200 1.1323
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1266
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1314

 

 

