EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber pops to daily highs and revisits 1.1300 handle

The Non-Farm Payrolls will be in the spotlight on Friday.

EUR/USD is once again challenging the 1.1300 figure as the current momentum remains bullish.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The level to beat for buyers is 1.1320. Fiber is currently seen as bullish in the medium term above its main SMAs.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

Fiber is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. A break above 1.1320 could lead to 1.1400 figure. On the flip side, bears need a daily close below 1.1200 to get out of the woods. Further down lies 1.1160 support.

Additional key levels