EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber pops to daily highs and revisits 1.1300 handle

- The Non-Farm Payrolls will be in the spotlight on Friday.
- EUR/USD is once again challenging the 1.1300 figure as the current momentum remains bullish.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The level to beat for buyers is 1.1320. Fiber is currently seen as bullish in the medium term above its main SMAs.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Fiber is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. A break above 1.1320 could lead to 1.1400 figure. On the flip side, bears need a daily close below 1.1200 to get out of the woods. Further down lies 1.1160 support.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1299
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1.122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1189
|Daily SMA50
|1.121
|Daily SMA100
|1.1277
|Daily SMA200
|1.1372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1307
|Previous Daily Low
|1.122
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
