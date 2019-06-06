EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber pops to daily highs and revisits 1.1300 handle

  • The Non-Farm Payrolls will be in the spotlight on Friday.
  • EUR/USD is once again challenging the 1.1300 figure as the current momentum remains bullish.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The level to beat for buyers is 1.1320. Fiber is currently seen as bullish in the medium term above its main SMAs.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

Fiber is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. A break above 1.1320 could lead to 1.1400 figure. On the flip side, bears need a daily close below 1.1200 to get out of the woods. Further down lies 1.1160 support.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1299
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 1.122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1189
Daily SMA50 1.121
Daily SMA100 1.1277
Daily SMA200 1.1372
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1307
Previous Daily Low 1.122
Previous Weekly High 1.1218
Previous Weekly Low 1.1116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1278
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1365

 

 

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

The GBP/USD pair trimmed its early gains throughout the American afternoon, as PM May's resignation looms. Caution rules ahead of political definitions.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.

USD/JPY News

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.

Read more

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.

Gold News

