EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber on the back foot ahead of ECB's Lagarde speech

  • The Euro is trading near daily lows as the New York session kicks in. 
  • The newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, will be delivering a speech at 20:30 GMT.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Monday, the spot is trading off the October highs ahead of ECB’s Christine Lagarde’s speech at 20:30 GMT. Investors will be on the lookout for some comments about future monetary policy. The event can lead to potential volatility in the market.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro, on the four-hour chart, might be trading in an ascending triangle pattern. However, in the event the spot breaks to the upside, the market could reach the 1.1183/1.1200 zone, 1.1217 and 1.1262 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1161 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.1161 and 1.1183/1.1200 price zone. A breakdown below 1.1141 is necessary to trigger further weakness towards the 1.1129 level and 1.1111 support level.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1156
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1125
Daily SMA200 1.1198
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1128
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1228

 

 

