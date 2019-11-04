EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber on the back foot ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech

EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1161 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.1161 and 1.1183/1.1200 price zone. A breakdown below 1.1141 is necessary to trigger further weakness towards the 1.1129 level and 1.1111 support level.

On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Monday, the spot is trading off the October highs ahead of ECB’s Christine Lagarde’s speech at 20:30 GMT. Investors will be on the lookout for some comments about future monetary policy. The event can lead to potential volatility in the market.

